Morgan Stanley Purchases 134,864 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.02% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $269,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

