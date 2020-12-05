Morgan Stanley Purchases 139,743 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.55% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $271,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $241.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $241.26.

