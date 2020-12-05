Morgan Stanley Purchases 151,878 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $265,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

