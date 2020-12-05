Morgan Stanley Purchases 230,752 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of General Dynamics worth $284,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $231,000. BP PLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 249.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $146.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

