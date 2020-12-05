Morgan Stanley Purchases 380,473 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Lam Research worth $230,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $499.98 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $501.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.02 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

