Morgan Stanley Purchases 595,362 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.62% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $237,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 827.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 136,261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 199.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

