Morgan Stanley Purchases 631,987 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.58% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $285,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.15 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

