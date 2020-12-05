Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Dollar General worth $317,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 293.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $443,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

DG opened at $213.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.36. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

