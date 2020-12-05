Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $228,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,734,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.