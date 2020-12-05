Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $235,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 202,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

