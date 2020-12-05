Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.32% of JOYY worth $281,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 457,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $37,445,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 449,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. ValuEngine cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

