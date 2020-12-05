Morgan Stanley Sells 1,099,794 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Peloton Interactive worth $277,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,796 shares of company stock valued at $109,584,080.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

