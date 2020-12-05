Morgan Stanley Sells 111,167 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Public Storage worth $224,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.86 and its 200 day moving average is $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

