Morgan Stanley Sells 123,232 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.51% of Globant worth $299,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

