Morgan Stanley Sells 134,460 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.23% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $269,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

