Morgan Stanley Sells 211,824 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240,612 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 211,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Xilinx worth $233,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $147.91 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

