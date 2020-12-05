Morgan Stanley Sells 214,019 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 214,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Corning worth $254,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 25,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

