Morgan Stanley Sells 2,162 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 939,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.23% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $318,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,500,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $409.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $409.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

