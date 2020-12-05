Morgan Stanley Sells 695,984 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Roku worth $254,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Roku by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,967 shares of company stock worth $65,337,461. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $296.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $298.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.