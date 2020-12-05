Morgan Stanley Sells 789,976 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,476,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $224,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

