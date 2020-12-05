Morgan Stanley Sells 853,391 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,879,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 853,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $282,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,905 shares of company stock valued at $383,846. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

