Morpheus Labs Price Up 37.5% This Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $753,955.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

