Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

