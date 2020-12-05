MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYRG opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $933.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,588 shares of company stock worth $2,415,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after buying an additional 279,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

