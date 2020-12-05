National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX)

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Haywood Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of HWX opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 103.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$397.89 million and a P/E ratio of -25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.34. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.07.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

