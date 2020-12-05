National Bank Financial Lowers Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERO. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.72.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.16 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

