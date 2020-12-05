National Grid plc (NG.L)’s (NG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid plc (NG.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,014.83 ($13.26).

Get National Grid plc (NG.L) alerts:

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 926.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 905.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.