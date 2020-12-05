NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NCSM opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.