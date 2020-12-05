Nebulas Reaches Market Cap of $19.38 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Neraex, OKEx and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,050,349 coins and its circulating supply is 57,511,606 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, LBank and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

