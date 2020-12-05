NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,189 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of NiSource worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 157.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,314 shares of company stock valued at $150,568. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.