NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of NovaGold Resources worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 55.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter.

NG opened at $10.14 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $991,167.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,938.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $730,852.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 599,052 shares of company stock worth $6,456,668.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

