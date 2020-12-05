Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $221,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,011 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

