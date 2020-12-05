Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.17.

TSE:NTR opened at C$64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 387.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.58. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.98.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

