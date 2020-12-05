Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

