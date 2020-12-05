Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

