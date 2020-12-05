Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
