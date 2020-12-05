Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDXC. BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

CDXC stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.53. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

