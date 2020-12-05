O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $450.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

