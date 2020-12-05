OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) PT Raised to C$2.25

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGI. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

TSE OGI opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$424.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.32.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.