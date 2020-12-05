Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OLCLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Oriental Land from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oriental Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.55 and a beta of -0.07. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

