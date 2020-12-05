Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

