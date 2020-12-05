Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.