Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 342 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $228.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average is $261.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.