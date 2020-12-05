Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,882 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after purchasing an additional 785,323 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

