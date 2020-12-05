Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 546 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period.

JMBS stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

