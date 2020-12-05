Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

