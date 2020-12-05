Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 598.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 130,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $11,195,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $137,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

AMAT opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

