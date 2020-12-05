Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

