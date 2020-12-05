Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $670.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $675.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,444 shares of company stock worth $51,277,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

