Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $72.45.

