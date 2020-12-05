Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

